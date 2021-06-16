Brokerages Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. Overstock.com reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.91. 27,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,867. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,972 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

