Brokerages Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.52 Million

Brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to announce sales of $18.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.50 million. Zogenix reported sales of $1.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,698.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $87.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $89.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $240.96 million, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $348.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Zogenix stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,778. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

