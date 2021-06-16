Brokerages Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Avient reported sales of $609.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 447,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,869. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.