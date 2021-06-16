Brokerages Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

