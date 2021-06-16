Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.05). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.