Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.05). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

