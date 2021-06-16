Brokerages Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.75 Million

Analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to report $235.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.40 million to $236.10 million. Rogers posted sales of $191.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year sales of $946.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $937.90 million to $956.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROG. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Rogers by 54.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROG traded up $5.88 on Wednesday, reaching $197.86. 99,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,984. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $206.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.06.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

