Brokerages Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce $81.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.30 million and the highest is $81.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $76.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $341.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.32 million to $345.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $395.00 million, with estimates ranging from $377.49 million to $406.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,695 shares of company stock worth $1,729,834 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,756,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $2,980,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

