Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.01. WestRock posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in WestRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $147,964,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.84. WestRock has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

