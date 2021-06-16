Brokerages Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($0.98). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of ZYME traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. 471,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.66.

In related news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,477.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 266.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zymeworks by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after buying an additional 1,149,999 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $46,160,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

