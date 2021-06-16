Brokerages Set Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Target Price at $17.00

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAK. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Braskem alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,826. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.