Brokerages Set Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Price Target at $52.80

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBU. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, iA Financial began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 97,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after buying an additional 573,538 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently -11.50%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

