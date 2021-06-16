Brokerages Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) PT at $35.33

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE CALX traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,690. Calix has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

