Brokerages Set Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KGFHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 284,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,159. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2298 per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.