Brokerages Set Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Price Target at $9.40

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 531,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,570. The company has a market cap of $691.62 million, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.47. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

