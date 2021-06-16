Brokerages Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price at $69.23

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.68. 9,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,115. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

