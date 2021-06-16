Brokerages Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price at $69.23

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.23.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NUVA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.68. 9,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,115. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.
