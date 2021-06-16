Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price at $309.28

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.72. The stock had a trading volume of 62,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,612. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.19 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

