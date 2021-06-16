Brokerages Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) Target Price at GBX 1,506.38

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,506.38 ($19.68).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, insider Helen M. Mahy acquired 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, with a total value of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

Shares of LON SSE traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company had a trading volume of 1,901,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,221. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,511.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.85. The stock has a market cap of £16.38 billion and a PE ratio of 7.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 56.60 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

