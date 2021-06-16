Brokerages Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target at $51.13

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Zymeworks by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,999 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $46,160,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZYME traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,307. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

