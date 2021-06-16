Brokers Set Expectations for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $122.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $130.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

