BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Down 22.6% in May

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 399,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DOOO stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 131,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,791. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.85. BRP has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BRP will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

