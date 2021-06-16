BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Ryan Baltimore Sells 600 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 600 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $11,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Baltimore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $57,446.40.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $324.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. Equities analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 632.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BRT Apartments by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

