Bryan C. Cressey Sells 10,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,001.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Select Medical stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.52. 933,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,580. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,796,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after purchasing an additional 775,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after purchasing an additional 533,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

