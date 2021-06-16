BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $205,343.00

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $37.03 million and approximately $205,343.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00060669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00149508 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00184793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.42 or 0.00942612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,898.13 or 1.00064361 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

