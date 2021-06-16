BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

BT.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of LON BT.A traded up GBX 2.85 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 200.20 ($2.62). The company had a trading volume of 35,776,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,059,742. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.34. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 203.13 ($2.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54. The stock has a market cap of £19.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Sara Weller acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($64,280.11). Also, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

