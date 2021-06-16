(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 185 Average PT from Brokerages

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 185 ($2.42).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities upgraded (BTA.L) to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered (BTA.L) to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th.

(BTA.L) Company Profile

