BTC Lite (BTCL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 26% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $94,290.86 and $48.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00061736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.30 or 0.00769189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00042386 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.