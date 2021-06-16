BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,087.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $124,146 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,904,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

BTRS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. 1,307,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,298. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

