Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,843 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $219,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.70. 7,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

