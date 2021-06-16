BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Sells $63,800.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,894.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $62.72. 358,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,525. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 493,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.