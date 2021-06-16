Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $103.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.75. 32,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,801. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.