Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Shares Down 0.3%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 305.59 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 309 ($4.04). 14,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 53,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.05).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOX. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 279.41. The company has a market cap of £123.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

