Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.79 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVGW. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

