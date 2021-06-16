California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $15,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of CWT stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,419. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.