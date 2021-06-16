Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,206 Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIVA opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

