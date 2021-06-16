Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,139 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in iQIYI by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQ opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQ. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

