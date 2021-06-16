Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 684 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $21,994,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

FICO opened at $499.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.06.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

