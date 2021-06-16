Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,307,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMO opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

