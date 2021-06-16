Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,011 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,792 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LCNB were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,393 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCNB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LCNB by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. LCNB Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.95.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. LCNB had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

