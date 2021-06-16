Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $313,000 Position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 405,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDF opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

