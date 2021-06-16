Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,177 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Camden Property Trust worth $19,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,480.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 120.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.50. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $135.64.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,076 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.87.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

