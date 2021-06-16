Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Update

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the May 13th total of 465,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CANF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. 1,228,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.89. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 150.45% and a negative net margin of 1,680.08%. On average, analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CANF shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

