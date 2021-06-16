Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CANF. Zacks Investment Research cut Can-Fite BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.89.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,680.08% and a negative return on equity of 150.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

