Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 212,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,466,183 shares.The stock last traded at $108.59 and had previously closed at $110.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after purchasing an additional 821,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $790,551,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,453,000 after purchasing an additional 419,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

