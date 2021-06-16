Canadian Natural Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 49,829 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,880% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,672 call options.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. 6,415,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.87. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.16%.

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 370,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 40,413 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

