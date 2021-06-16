Canadian Natural Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 49,829 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,880% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,672 call options.
NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. 6,415,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.87. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.16%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 370,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 40,413 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
