Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.78

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.78 and last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $34,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 47.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,284 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,604,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after purchasing an additional 917,020 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 512.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,092,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after purchasing an additional 913,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,696,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

