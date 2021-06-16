Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 174,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,679,626 shares.The stock last traded at $10.57 and had previously closed at $11.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Canoo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.53.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Research analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.