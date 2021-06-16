Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.47

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.47 and last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 30670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capgemini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Capgemini Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.