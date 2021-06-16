Capita (LON:CPI) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 68.14 ($0.89).

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 39.04 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £657.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.01.

In other news, insider David S. Lowden bought 38,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Also, insider David S. Lowden bought 36,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). In the last three months, insiders bought 76,219 shares of company stock worth $3,165,731.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

