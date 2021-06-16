Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the May 13th total of 153,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 123.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.20%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.