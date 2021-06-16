Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 98,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.62. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

